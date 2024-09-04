Vemireddy couple donates Rs 1 cr to flood victims

Nellore: Noted philanthropists and Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy and his wife, Kovuru MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi donated Rs 1 crore towards flood relief on Tuesday.

The duo met the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada and handed over the cheque to him.

Speaking the occasion, the MP said that the unexpected floods that occurred three days ago caused a huge loss to properties of people.

He said that though this will be a small contribution compared to the heavy loss occurred to the people, they have decided to donate the amount as a humanitarian gesture.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu thanked Prabhakara Reddy and Prashanthi Reddy for their initiative in extending financial help in the interest of flood victims.

Union minister for civil aviation K Rammohan Naidu and Nellore deputy mayor Poluboyina Roop Kumar Yadav were present.