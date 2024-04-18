Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy Files Nomination as Kovuru Assembly Candidate with Strong Support from Alliance Leaders

Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, the NDA MLA candidate for Kovuru constituency, took the first step in her election campaign with great enthusiasm. Alongside leaders from Telugu Desam, Janasena, and BJP, Prashanthireddy filed two sets of nominations at the tehsildar office in Kovuru on Thursday. NLD MP candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Nellore City MLA candidate Narayana, TDP national spokesperson , and party district president Abdul Aziz were among those who accompanied Prashanthireddy during the nomination process.

Expressing her gratitude towards the people of Kovuru and the support from TDP, Janasena, and BJP leaders, Prashanthireddy stated that this nomination marked the first step towards victory and development of Kovuru constituency. She emphasized on the importance of fulfilling promises made to the people and pledged to work towards making Kovuru a controversy-free and corruption-free constituency.

After the nomination, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy expressed confidence in Prashanthireddy's victory and highlighted the potential for development in Kovuru under her leadership. Other leaders, including Narayana and Polam Reddy Dinesh Reddy, echoed similar sentiments and urged the people to vote for Prashanthireddy on the bicycle symbol.

However, the nomination process was not without obstacles as some police officers reportedly created hurdles for TDP supporters. This led to local tension and protests against the police's behavior. Despite the challenges, the strong support from alliance leaders and activists reaffirmed the belief in Prashanthireddy's victory in the upcoming elections.