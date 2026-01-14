Vemireddy rendering yeoman service to people

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has said Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy has been rendering great services to the society through Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy(VPR) Foundation.

The Minister along with Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy has inaugurated 6 Amruthdhara Mineral Water Plants funded by VPR foundation and Rs 69lakhs worth cement roads completed under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme(MNREGS), and Protected Water Scheme constructed under Jal Jeevan Mission(JJM) in Ananthasagaram, Marripadu, AS Pet mandals on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister lauded that people especially those living in dry land areas for securing safe drinking water through VPR foundation. The Minister also said VPR foundation was also conducting several social activities in the interest of poor people.

Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy has said that the aim of VPR foundation is to render maximum service to the poor people irrespective of political parties. The MP has said that number mineral water plants have been established in several dry land areas in the district for supplying safe drinking water. Party leaders were present.