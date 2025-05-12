Vengamamba Jayanti observed

Tirupati: The 295th birth anniversary of saint poetess Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba was celebrated with devotion at Annamacharya Kala Mandiram here on Sunday.

A literary convention was arranged in which Prof Nallapareddy Eshwar Reddy from Yogi Vemana University emphasised spiritual and moral richness in Vengamamba’s Narasimha Shatakam. He noted that 93 of its 103 poems were interpreted by the late KJ Krishnamurthy, with 10 yet to be resolved.

Dr V Krishnaveni, Head of Telugu Dept, SPW Degree and PG College, stated that Vengamamba was the only woman to attain Jeeva Samadhi in Tirumala, and highlighted her strength through works like Chenchu Natakam, where a woman leads the narrative despite social hurdles.

At Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Tarigonda, floral tributes were offered to Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba idol. In the evening, Sankeertana Goshti Ganam and Harikatha were held, organised by Annamacharya Project of TTD.

Meanwhile at Annamacharya Kalamandiram, TTD SVETA Project in-charge Director Rajagopal Rao, scholars Munigoti Venugopal, Dr Sangeetam Keshavulu, AEO Sridevi, and literary lovers of the temple city, and cultural enthusiasts participated.