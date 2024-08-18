Venkaiah dedicated his life for sake of country: V-P

Nellore : Describing former Vice President Mupparavarapu Venkaiah Naidu as a remarkable politician, Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar said that people like Venkaiah Naidu were rarely seen in Indian politics who dedicated his life for the sake of country.

The Vice President participated as chief guest in the 23rd anniversary celebrations of Swarna Bharat Trust (SBT) at Venkatachalam on Saturday. He said Venkaiah was always thinking about the people living in rural areas lacking infrastructure facilities.

The Vice President this was the reason for Venkaiah had established SBT in the interest developing rural areas in the district. Saying that it is not ordinary to run the voluntary organisation without support of government for 23 years, the Vice President stressed the need for voluntary organisations like SBT to come forward for developing the villages in all fronts.

Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu recalled that the SBT which was started with the cooperation of a few friends 23 years ago provided training on skill development to more than one lakh unemployed youth in surrounding villages.

He said that SBT was committed to protecting our language and culture for which it has been organising several programmes.

Stating that his dream is farmers living with keeping their heads high with self-respect by adopting innovative methods witnessed in agriculture sector, he appealed to the governments to encourage farming community in all aspects for bettering their living standards.

On this occasion, Vice President Dhankhar inaugurated Administrative Block in SBT and witnessed the Jaipur foot camp.

Earlier, the Vice President visited SBT-run Soma Skill Development Centre at Akshara Vidyalayam and interacted with students.

Governor S A Abdul Nazeer and his wife, ministers Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Ponguru Narayana, MPs Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Rajya Sabha member Beeda Masthan Rao, MLAs Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, Kamineni Srinivas, collector O Anand, SBT managing trustee Deepa Venkat and others were present.