Venkaiah Naidu to address ‘One Nation-One Election’ seminar in Tirupati tomorrow

Former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu is scheduled to visit Tirupati on April 12 and 13, according to an official statement released by his office.

Tirupati: Former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu is scheduled to visit Tirupati on April 12 and 13, according to an official statement released by his office. As per the itinerary, Naidu will depart from Hyderabad on April 12 morning and is expected to arrive at Tirupati Airport by 7.45 am. His visit will include participation in a series of events across the temple city.

At 10 am, he will address a seminar titled ‘One Nation – One Election’ at Kachhapi Auditorium in the city. Later in the day, at 5 pm, he will inaugurate a new hostel building office at the National Sanskrit University. At 6 pm, he will attend a memorial meeting for the late Garimella Balakrishna Prasad, to be held at indoor auditorium of same university and address the audiences. On the following day, April 13, he will depart from Tirupati Airport at 8.20 am to return to Hyderabad.

