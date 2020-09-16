Very Poor Response to Animal Husbandry and Horticulture Assistant Posts at Village Secretariats

Amaravati: There is a very poor response from the unemployed youth to the notification released by the State government to recruit vacant posts of Village Animal Husbandry Assistant and Village Horticulture Assistant at the Village Secretariats. The Government of Andhra Pradesh has released the Village and Ward Secretariat Staff recruitment Examination - 2020 notification for these two category posts along with other 17 categories, in the month of January 2020 and the exams scheduled to take place for one week, starting from September 20. Government is going to conduct 14 exams for the 19 category vacancies.

Interestingly, the government issued the notification to recruit 6858 Village Animal Husbandry Assistant posts, but only 2107 candidates applied for the exams. That means, there would be no competition. More than 3 vacancies have been waiting for each applied candidate. At the same time, only 680 candidates applied for 1783 vacancies of Village Horticulture Assistant posts. In other words, one candidate applied for two to three vacancies. Even worse is that, some of the applied candidates did not possess required qualifications and such candidates could not download the Hall Ticket to attend the exams.

Reacting on it with The Hans India, Botcha Satyanarayana, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development accepted that there was very poor response from the candidates and yet to find the reasons for this. Further, he added that there is a scarcity for the qualified candidates in the State in these categories and it was one of the reasons for poor response. When asked that whether the government would take an initiative to develop more colleges and institutions to bridge this wide gap, Satyanarayana, along with Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development said that they would bring this issue to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Based on the requirement, the government would provide skill development centres or colleges, Satyanarayana acknowledged.

It may be noted that there is the toughest competition for the posts of Panchayat Secretary, Mahila Police, Ward Administrative Secretary, Welfare Education Assistant. For all these categories, there are only 1025 vacancies but 4,56,997 candidates applied. After that, a tough competition could be seen for the posts of Panchayat Secretary (Grade 6) Digital Assistant. In this category, the government released 1134 posts, for which 2,24,667 candidates applied. For the 1501 vacancies of Village Revenue Officers and Village Surveyors, at least 1,14,434 candidates applied. For 941 vacancies of Engineering Assistants, Ward Amenities Secretary, 67,721 candidates applied. 59,231 unemployed youth competing for 512 vacancies of Ward Sanitation and Environment Secretary posts. More than 60 per cent of the candidates are going to attend exams on the first day and the remaining 40 per cent candidates will attend for six days.