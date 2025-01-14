Veteran politician Palavalasa Rajasekharam passes away

Srikakulam: Veteran politician Palavalasa Rajasekharam passed away at a private hospital in Srikakulam on Monday night. He was 80.

Rajasekharam was born on January 1, 1945 at Neela Nagaram village in Veeragattam mandal. His father Sangam Naidu served as MLA and his mother, Rukminamma, served as Palakonda Samiti president. Rajasekharam did his B.Sc (Honours) from Andhra University Visakhapat-nam. He entered politics in his hometown, Neela Nagaram, as sarpanch in 1970. From 1974 to 1976 he served as Zilla Parishad (ZP) chairman for undivided Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts. Later, he was elevated as MP (Rajyasabha) in 1976. He served as Srikakulam District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) chairman from 1992 to 1994. Later in the same year, he was elected as MLA on Congress ticket from Unukuru con-stituency by defeating TDP leader Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao.

He served as ZP chairman Srikakulam second time for from 2006 to 2011. Later, he joined YSRCP leaving Congress. His wife Indumathi is serving as ZPTC from Palakonda mandal. His son, Vikranth, is MLC and his daughter, Shanthi, served as Pathapatnam MLA and contested as YSRCP candidate. Leaders of all parties expressed condolences on the death of senior politician.