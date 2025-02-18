Vice Chancellors Appointed for Various Universities in AP

In a significant development for higher education in Andhra Pradesh, Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer has announced the appointment of new Vice Chancellors (VCs) for several universities across the state. Each appointee will serve a three-year term, aiming to enhance the academic quality and administrative efficiency of their respective institutions.

The newly appointed Vice Chancellors are:

- Andhra University: Professor GP Rajasekhar

- Kakinada JNTU: Professor CSRK Prasad

- Yogi Vemana University: Professor P. Prakash Babu

- Rayalaseema University: Venkata Basava Rao

- Anantapur JNTU: H. Sudarshana Rao

- Tirumala Padmavati Mahila University: Uma

- Machilipatnam Krishna University: K. Ramji

- Adikavi Nannaya University: Prasanna Sri

- Vikrama Simhapuri University: Allam Srinivasa Rao