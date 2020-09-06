Vice President Venkaiah Naidu announces financial assistance to the bereaved journalist families

Nellore: The Vice President of India Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu announced financial assistance of Rs. 50,000 each to the families of journalists who lost their lives due to COVID-19 and some other journalists who died recently in the district. He also assured to put efforts for arranging CT Scan, MRI and other facilities at the Government General Hospital.

He virtually interacted with the local journalists on Sunday morning from 10.30 am and asked about the conditions in the district due to the COVID pandemic and their personal problems. The majority explained the COVID situation and the shortage of beds in the district headquarters. They also mentioned about journalists who succumbed to COVID and asked for some financial assistance to them from the Government.

Venkaiah Naidu announced he would support the families with the assistance of Rs. 50,000 to the families of Murthy, Dileep, Ramanaiah, Nagarjuna, Chakrapani and Markandeyulu. He asked senior journalists to collect the details of their bank accounts for the immediate transfer of money. Some senior journalists requested him to consider the media people as frontline warriors for any support from the Government in case of any adverse situations.

Further, the Vice President informed that he had asked Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on the issue of the GGH lacking CT Scan and MRI facility and also instructed the Special Chief Secretary-AP Medical and Health Department Dr KS Jawahar Reddy for necessary action.