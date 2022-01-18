Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to visit port city tomorrow

Visakhapatnam: Joint collector M Venugopal Reddy directed the authorities to make necessary arrangements for the forthcoming four-day-long trip of Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu scheduled on January 19.

Speaking at a review meeting here on Monday, the JC said the Vice President would be in the district till January 22 and will participate in various programmes.

Further, he directed the authorities concerned to make all arrangements at the airport and port guest house where the Vice President would be staying.

As a part of the arrangements, KGH superintendent and district medical and health officer were given instructions to provide doctors and required medical facilities. Similarly, Venugopal Reddy directed the deputy transport commissioner JC Raja Ratnam to arrange required vehicles for the V-P's visit.

On January 20, the Vice President is scheduled to attend the 73rd annual national conference of Indian Psychiatric Society at Vizag Conventions.

Venkaiah Naidu is scheduled to attend the first convocation of Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy at VMRDA Children's Arena in Siripuram on January 21.

The Vice President is scheduled to leave Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad at 4.35 pm on January 22 by a special aircraft.