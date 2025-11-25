Victims must receive timely justice: SP Satish

Puttaparthi: District SP S Satish Kumar directed police officials to resolve all complaints received through Public Grievance Redressal System promptly, ensuring victims get swift and fair justice.

Chairing the weekly programme on Monday at District Police Headquarters Conference Hall, the SP personally received and reviewed 50 petitions from citizens across the district.

He interacted with each complainant, heard their grievances in detail, and immediately contacted concerned station house officers in their presence.

Issues ranged from family disputes, cheating, land and property disputes, fake documents and financial frauds to other civil and criminal matters. The SP instructed officers to take immediate lawful action without delay and assured petitioners of time-bound resolution within the legal framework.’

He stressed that the grievance redressal platform aims to make police more approachable and ensure transparent, efficient handling of citizens’ genuine problems. Legal Advisor Sainath Reddy, SB CI Venkateswarlu, SC/ST Cell CI Ismail, DCRB CI Srinivasulu, and other police personnel participated in the programme.