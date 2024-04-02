Vidudala Rajini accuses Naidu of stopping volunteers from distribution of pension

AP Health Minister Vidudala Rajini, who is also the YSR Congress Party's candidate for Guntur West Constituency, has accused Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu of resorting to false complaints against volunteers out of fear of defeat in the upcoming elections. Rajini made these statements during a press conference at her office on Monday.

She asserted that if the TDP comes to power, there would be a threat to the volunteer system. She claimed that the TDP has lodged complaints with the Election Commission through its pocket organization, Citizens for Democracy, in an attempt to undermine the volunteer system. The complaints allege that grandparents are being made to suffer inconvenience in receiving their pensions.

Rajini warned that the actions taken by Chandrababu and the TDP would have repercussions and that they would face a heavy defeat in the upcoming elections. She condemned the attempts to tarnish the reputation of the volunteers who serve as a crucial link between the government and the people.

Rajini emphasized that the volunteers have earned the trust and respect of the community through their dedicated service, and that no one can separate them from the people. She cautioned that any interference with the pension system for the underprivileged would have consequences for the TDP in the elections.

In conclusion, Rajini criticized Chandrababu's alleged discriminatory mindset and stated that his actions would backfire on him and his party.