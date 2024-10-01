  • Menu
Vidya Sagar Hospital hosts CME programme

Vidya Sagar Hospital hosts CME programme
Dignitaries at a programme at Indian Medical Association Hall in Kadapa on Sunday

Highlights

Vidya Sagar Hospital has conducted a Continuous Medical Education (CME) programme at the Indian Medical Association Hall here on Sunday, focusing on 'The Role of Robotic Technology in Knee Replacement'.

Kadapa: Vidya Sagar Hospital has conducted a Continuous Medical Education (CME) programme at the Indian Medical Association Hall here on Sunday, focusing on ‘The Role of Robotic Technology in Knee Replacement’. The event saw a gathering of practicing doctors from Kadapa, who discussed the integration of technical skills and infrastructure in healthcare.

Dr C Vidya Sagar Reddy, an orthopedic and joint replacement surgeon, explained the workflow and benefits of robotic knee replacement technology. He highlighted key advantages such as 100% precision, early recovery, accurate component positioning, and improved patient outcomes. The programme also marked a milestone for Vidya Sagar Hospital, celebrating the successful completion of over 300 robotic knee replacement surgeries.

