Live
- Soon, modern sub-registrar offices set to dot all over TG
- RPF rescues 1,385 kids under ‘Operation Nanhe Farishte’
- TGSRTC to run 6,432 Sankranti special buses
- Seethakka to launch mobile fish outlets on Jan 3
- Vijayanand takes charge as CS
- TG govt out to bring more acreage under irrigation at low cost: Uttam
- 2K teachers instructing benches, walls in 2,097 schools in TG: UDISE+ report
- Hyderabad: City rings in New Year 2025 in style amid strict security
- Teetotallers raise a toast with chocolates, cakes on NY bash
- Pressure mounts on Godavari public reps to back cockfights
Just In
Vidya Sagar takes charge as general secretary of APNGOA
Vows to accord top priority to the welfare of employees
Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Officers Association (APNGOA) leader A Vidya Sagar took oath as the general secretary of the association in the presence of several hundred association members on Tuesday at Gymkhana Grounds.
APNGOA president K Sivareddy administered the oath to Vidya Sagar. The APNGO Association leaders have elected A Vidya Sagar as the new general secretary. The existing general secretary Chowdary Purushottam retired on Tuesday. The APNGOs district associations unanimously elected Vidya Sagar, who held various positions for the last 32 years.
Addressing a huge gathering of association members and government employees, Vidya Sagar said he would try to resolve the pending problems being faced by the employees. He announced that he would work as per the aspirations and wishes of the employees and further stated that he would feel the new post as a responsibility rather than a burden. Vidya Sagar clearly stated that he would not hesitate to launch agitation for the protection of the rights of the government employees. He would accord top priority to the welfare of employees.