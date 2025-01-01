Vidya Sagar takes charge as general secretary of APNGOA

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Officers Association (APNGOA) leader A Vidya Sagar took oath as the general secretary of the association in the presence of several hundred association members on Tuesday at Gymkhana Grounds.

APNGOA president K Sivareddy administered the oath to Vidya Sagar. The APNGO Association leaders have elected A Vidya Sagar as the new general secretary. The existing general secretary Chowdary Purushottam retired on Tuesday. The APNGOs district associations unanimously elected Vidya Sagar, who held various positions for the last 32 years.

Addressing a huge gathering of association members and government employees, Vidya Sagar said he would try to resolve the pending problems being faced by the employees. He announced that he would work as per the aspirations and wishes of the employees and further stated that he would feel the new post as a responsibility rather than a burden. Vidya Sagar clearly stated that he would not hesitate to launch agitation for the protection of the rights of the government employees. He would accord top priority to the welfare of employees.