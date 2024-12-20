‘Vidya Shakti’ aims to improve learning outcomes of slow learners

Visakhapatnam : With an aim to enhance learning outcomes, help slow learners in government run institutions set realistic academic goals and ease the process of achieving them, the school education department embarked on ‘Vidya Shakti’ programme. Following data of declining learn-ing levels, the Andhra Pradesh government launched a remedial programme in a virtual mode for those studying from Classes VI to XII, barring Class X.

Partnering with IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, the extra digital coaching classes are rolled out for 78 institutions, including 29 junior colleges as part of the pilot project.

With effective outcomes derived from its implementation in Uttar Pradesh, the state government decided to tie up with the foundation to improve not just the gross enrolment ratio (GER) in institutions but also bring down dropout rate.

15 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, 15 Andhra Pradesh Model Schools, 15 AP Open School Society, four AP Residential Educational Institutions Society institutions have been en-rolled for the remedial programme.

To make the initiative effective, tech-savvy teachers have been given training as coordinators also known as digital ‘akkas’ (sisters). They act as a bridge among teachers, students and technical teams to ensure smooth operation of digital classes held after school hours.

Incorporating a hybrid digital model, trained teachers will reach out to slow learners and help improve their academic performance in core subjects such as Mathematics, Science and English.

As part of the performance monitoring mechanism, baseline tests, weekly micro assignments, data analysis will be carried out along with keeping tabs on topics covered and im-provement trends, an official from the School Education Department mentions.

With Vidya Shakti Pravartak team’s standard operating procedure in place, difficult topics will be identified by the trained teachers so that they can be explained to the students at a comfortable pace. Currently, the remedial programme is implemented in schools across Chittoor and Guntur. Following the success rate of the pilot project, the state government intends to implement Vidya Shakti in other districts as well.