Vidyarthi invites applications from rural students for free education from Class 6

Vijayawada: Majety Surendranath and Dr. Madhavi Majety, Managing Trustees of Majety Prahladarao Charities, announced at a press meet that the Vidyarthi Institution is inviting applications from talented and deserving rural students for admission into 6th Class for the academic year 2026–27. Addressing the media, Surendranath stated that the institution is committed to empowering underprivileged rural children through quality education and comprehensive support. He said that the students selected through the entrance process will be provided completely free education, boarding, and lodging facilities from 6th to 10th Class. In addition to academic instruction, the institution will focus on personality development, healthcare support, and the overall holistic growth of each student.

He further emphasised that the support will not end with the completion of 10th Class. The institution will continue to guide and mentor students in shaping their future academic and career paths, ensuring they receive sustained encouragement and assistance. Explaining the eligibility criteria, Dr. Madhavi Majety said that applicants must belong to rural areas. Preference will be given to students from economically disadvantaged families, particularly those whose parents are illiterate. The initiative aims to provide opportunities to children who otherwise may not have access to quality education and supportive learning environments.

The Entrance Examination for admission into 6th Class will be conducted on March 1, 2026. Interested students and parents seeking further information may contact Manager Krishnaveni at Mobile No: 9346582838 for complete details regarding the applicationprocess and examination.