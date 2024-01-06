Views sought on eco-sensitive zone of Kolleru

Eluru: For establishment of eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) around Plus 5 Contour of Kolleru Lake, a meeting was convened at Collectorate here on Friday. The president of the monitoring committee and the district collector Prasanna Venkatesh presided over the meeting.

In the meeting, the public opinions collected through the gram sabhas held at the mandal centres for inclusion of 89 villages in the 9 mandals which fall under the sensitive ecological area of the district, the opinions of the public representatives of the respective constituencies and the opinions and suggestions of various government departments were discussed. Divisional Forest Officer, Wildlife Management Division, Eluru informed the members about the steps taken so far. Collector explained the fundamental issues and scope proposals of the sensitive ecological area to the members of the monitoring committee and the people’s representatives who attended the meeting.

Kaikaluru MLA Dulam Nageswara Rao, MLC Jayamangala Venkata Ramana, Committee Member Convener, Divisional Forest Officer, Wildlife Management Department, Eluru S Ravi Shankar, District Forest Officer Ravindra Dhama and other committee members expressed their views.