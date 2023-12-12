  • Menu
Vigilance sleuths raid gas stove centre

Highlights

Following the orders of Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer M Muni Ramaiah, Anantapur, the officials conducted surprise inspection at Sri Balaji Gas Stoves Servicing Centre at Kalyanadurgam road on Monday and found out that they have been illegally refilling small gas cylinders with the domestic gas cylinders and for commercial purpose.

Anantapur: Following the orders of Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer M Muni Ramaiah, Anantapur, the officials conducted surprise inspection at Sri Balaji Gas Stoves Servicing Centre at Kalyanadurgam road on Monday and found out that they have been illegally refilling small gas cylinders with the domestic gas cylinders and for commercial purpose. They also detected trading in LPG (RS&D) Order 2000.

The officials immediately confiscated three domestic gas cylinders for violating the government rules and handed them over to local revenue authorities. Case was filed on the shop owner Vadde Amarnath. Vigilance CI M Rama Rao, AO J Vasu Prakash, A Narayanapuram mandal VRO Golla Raghu Yadav and other staff participated in the inspection.

X