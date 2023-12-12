Live
- Nagarkurnool: More than 10 heinous murders in name Tantric workship!!!!!
- Rajinikanth b’day special: Title and teaser of ‘Thalaivar 170’ to be out today at 5 PM
- Vijayendra had sent money to defeat Basavaraj Bommai: Basanagowda Patil Yatnal serious allegation
- Varun Tej’ s ‘Operation Valentine’ gets postponed; here is the new release date
- AP should be given Special Category Status, says Telangana minister Komatireddy
- Hyderabad pips Pune, B'luru among India’s best cities in Mercer’s quality of living index
- Gummi Chakraborty appointed as Chief Security Officer to CM Revanth
- Allow women in Mosques: Telangana High Court
- Sensex tests Mt 70k; Nifty at fresh high
- Talasani Srinivas Yadav, former OSD Kalyan applies for bail in TS High Court
Just In
Vigilance sleuths raid gas stove centre
Following the orders of Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer M Muni Ramaiah, Anantapur, the officials conducted surprise inspection at Sri Balaji Gas Stoves Servicing Centre at Kalyanadurgam road on Monday and found out that they have been illegally refilling small gas cylinders with the domestic gas cylinders and for commercial purpose.
Anantapur: Following the orders of Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer M Muni Ramaiah, Anantapur, the officials conducted surprise inspection at Sri Balaji Gas Stoves Servicing Centre at Kalyanadurgam road on Monday and found out that they have been illegally refilling small gas cylinders with the domestic gas cylinders and for commercial purpose. They also detected trading in LPG (RS&D) Order 2000.
The officials immediately confiscated three domestic gas cylinders for violating the government rules and handed them over to local revenue authorities. Case was filed on the shop owner Vadde Amarnath. Vigilance CI M Rama Rao, AO J Vasu Prakash, A Narayanapuram mandal VRO Golla Raghu Yadav and other staff participated in the inspection.