Vij family donates organs of brain dead woman to AIIMS

Mangalagiri : M Saraswati, a 54-year-old resident of Bhavanipuram, Vijayawada, was admitted to AIIMS Mangalagiri following a road accident on February 14. She was declared brain dead by Brain Stem Death Declaration Committee on February 18.

In a profound gesture of generosity, her family consented to organ donation. In coordination with Jeevandhan, Govt of Andhra Pradesh, liver, kidneys and corneas were retrieved from the deceased to offer a new lease of life to multiple patients. Their kindness and courage in a moment of grief stand as a beacon of hope and humanity.

To honour this noble act, a guard of honour and salute by the faculty, staff and students of AIIMS Mangalagiri in collaboration with the district administration was organised to acknowledge the invaluable contribution of the deceased and her family members. Their decision reaffirms the importance of organ donation in saving lives and inspiring society.