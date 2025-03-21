Vijay Chandra shines in legislators’ sports meet

Vizianagaram: Parvathipuram MLA Bonela Vijay Chandra emerged as the winner at the Andhra Pradesh state Legislature Sports Meet held in Vijayawada.

Competing in multiple events, including cricket, volleyball, tennis, shuttle badminton, shot put, and kabaddi, he showcased remarkable athleticism throughout the tournament. Over the past two days, Vijay Chandra secured victories in kabaddi and cricket, stood in first place in shot put event and finished as the runner-up in the running competition.

His performance in various sports has brought him individual recognition. Fellow legislators, leaders from the Parvathipuram constituency, party workers, and local residents extended their heartfelt congratulations to him.