BJP condemns CPI MLA’s remarks against PM Modi

Hyderabad: SeniorBJP leaders strongly condemned the remarks made by CPI MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the State Assembly, terming them “highly objectionable” and “undignified.”

Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, posting on X, described the remarks made by “CPI MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao against Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji” as reflecting the disgusting depths to which some leaders have stooped.

He said resorting to such crude and irresponsible language against a democratically elected leader, who is respected across the globe for his statesmanship, leadership, and vision, only exposes his frustration and political bankruptcy.

India’s political discourse deserves maturity and respect, not personal abuse. Such statements lower the dignity of public life and undermine democratic values. The people of this country will judge those who insult the mandate of the nation.

Sambasiva Rao must tender an unconditional apology for his unacceptable remarks. “I also call upon the Hon’ble Speaker to intervene and take appropriate action to uphold the decorum and sanctity of the House,” he added.

Earlier, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, also lashed out at the CPI MLA, asserting that such remarks have no place in a democratic assembly. He noted that communist ideology has lost relevance across the country, largely due to irresponsible and abusive language. Kumar took strong exception to the Speaker for allegedly allowing such comments and even appearing amused, calling it a failure of the Congress government to uphold democratic norms. He stressed that under Modi’s leadership, India has achieved significant progress across sectors, while opposition parties have confined themselves to political mudslinging.

BJP national vice president and Mahbubnagar MP D K Aruna joined the chorus, condemning the remarks as “inappropriate and irresponsible.” She argued that communism has lost its presence in India precisely because of such conduct, which alienates people from the ideology.

Aruna accused the Congress government of prioritising the protection of its allies over safeguarding the dignity of the Assembly. She reiterated that India is witnessing remarkable progress under Modi’s leadership, while opposition parties are losing public trust through baseless attacks.

The BJP leaders demanded that Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao immediately withdraw his remarks and issue an unconditional apology to both the Prime Minister and the people of India.