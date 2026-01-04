BRS MLAs are belittling Assembly, says Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: LegislativeAffairs Minister D Sridhar Babu found fault with the BRS MLAs for abstaining from attending the Assembly on Saturday.

Sridhar Babu questioned the BRS MLAs to tell why they did not attend the Assembly though there is an important debate on Krishna waters? Why are the BRS MLAs belittling the Assembly?

Intervening the speech of the Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday few minutes before the PowerPoint presentation on Krishna waters, Sridhar Babu expressed anger over the absence of the BRS MLAs. It is painful that the BRS MLAs did not attend the house though the Assembly had taken up an important debate on Krishna waters. It is unfortunate that the BRS MLAs did not attend the House when the state government is trying to protect the rights of the state.

Sridhar Babu said that the MLAs get elected precisely to come to the Assembly and speak about the problems of the people. The government already stated that the Irrigation Minister would give a PowerPoint presentation on Krishna waters.

The government also stated that it is ready to clear the doubts of the BRS MLAs if any. However, why did the main opposition party fails to attend the assembly? There is a need to tell the reason to the people in their absence, Sridhar Babu said.