Vijayasai Reddy appears before SIT

Vijayawada: Former Rajya Sabha Member Vijayasai Reddy attended SIT interrogation on Friday in connection with alleged liquor scam during YSRCP regime.

Later speaking to reporters, Vijayasai said that he made it clear to SIT officials that he was never involved in liquor business during YSRCP regime, stating that Raj Kasireddy is the only person responsible for the transactions of liquor sales during YSRCP regime. “When SIT officials asked me about liquor business of Raj Kasireddy, I told them that I have no knowledge about it,” he said, adding that the officials also asked him about the role of MP Mithun Reddy. He alleged that Raj Kasireddy cheated both the party and people.

Vijayasai Reddy said that he recommended for Rs 100 crore loan to Dcart and Adan companies on the request of Raj Kasireddy. Replying to a question, Vijayasai Reddy said that he is not in the race for Rajya Sabha seat and he will re-enter politics if people wishes. He revealed that he was upset with the role of cotery in YSRCP and left the party.

Meanwhile, SIT officials summoned father of Raj Kasireddy also for interrogation in liquor case and reportedly asked him about the whereabouts of his son Raj Kasireddy.