Vijayasai Reddy says he resigned after talking to YS Jagan

Vijayasai Reddy, the Rajya Sabha MP, announced his resignation from the upper house of Parliament on Saturday morning. Speaking to the media shortly after submitting his resignation to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, Reddy emphasized that his decision followed discussions with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who urged him to reconsider his departure.

Reddy stated that Jagan had expressed his desire for him to remain in the party, assuring him of full support regardless of his decision. Despite this, Reddy insisted that his resignation stemmed from personal reasons and not political motivations or attempts to evade legal challenges.

He dismissed rumors suggesting that the resignation aimed to facilitate the dismissal of cases against him, reaffirming his stance that he had no intention of discussing politics in the future, as he is stepping away from the political arena.

Reflecting on his political journey, Reddy noted the shift in circumstances since he first entered politics. “Even if a thousand people like me leave the YSRCP, Jagan's popularity will not decrease,” he asserted, rejecting any notion that his departure would impact the party's standing.

Reddy acknowledged his long-standing acquaintance with actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan and expressed political disagreements with Chandrababu Naidu but clarified that he holds no personal animosity towards either.