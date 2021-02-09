Vijayasai Reddy tenders apology to Rajya Sabha chairman

Amaravati: Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy tendered apology to Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for his remarks towards the chairman during yesterday session.

It may be noted that the YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy demanding expunge of remarks made by TDP MP K Ravindrakumar against AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. When Vijayasai Reddy goes on arguing for expunge of the remarks and making allegations on the chair, the Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said the remarks are intended to make the chairman disfunctional. The chairman said that he resigned from the party before assuming the constitutional post and never attending any political programmes since then. Several members also raised objection over the remarks of Vijayasai Reddy.

In this regard Vijayasai Reddy tendered apology to the chairman today by saying that he has no intention and intended to make the chair dysfunctional and `I am no one to make the chairman of Rajya Sabha dysfunctional'. He stated that `Yesterday episode was I was in a state of anguish and therefore wish to take back my word. I sincerely regret and regret my comments made yesterday. They were unintended and made on the spur of anguish. I had become emotional assure you sir I have no intention to hurl such a or cast aspirations to the chair. I therefore regret once again and I assure you sir it will not be repeated again'.