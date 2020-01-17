Vijayasai Reddy vows to develop native village

Nellore: Rajya Sabha member Venumbaka Vijayasai Reddy said that he would adopt his native village Tallapudi in Muthukur mandal for its comprehensive development. He stayed in the village on Wednesday and Thursday in connection with Sankranti festival and participated in various programmes.



He laid foundations for works worth Rs. 13 crore on Thursday. Deputy Chief Minister Amjat Basha, MPs V Prabhakar Reddy and B Durga Prasad Rao, Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav, MLAs K Govardhan Reddy, K Sridhar Reddy, K Sanjeevaiah and Ch Bhaskar Reddy and others were present. Vijayasai Reddy, addressing at a programme in the village, said that he would develop the village as a model one in the district. He said he is away from the place for a long time due to hectic party work and now he assured to spend some time on his native village.

He expressed happiness over the efforts of colleagues in the district who worked for the development of the village. He thanked the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving him an opportunity to become an MP. Local legislator K Govardhan Reddy said Vijaya Sai Reddy has been playing a crucial role in the party who was a strong force behind the party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said the MP had released Rs. 13 crore for the village. Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav appreciated efforts of Vijaya Sai Reddy who sanctioned Rs. 1 crore for Venkatagiri Rajah's College for its development