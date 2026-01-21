Apple’s smartphone screens are among the sharpest, offer great color accuracy, and — if you’ve got a ProMotion-enabled model — refresh smoothly.

That display can eat through your battery pretty quickly though – particularly if you’re outside or another brightly-lit environment.

Lower Your Brightness

Dimming your display is one of the oldest iPhone battery saving tips in the book, but it’s effective for a reason. Reducing brightness saves power regardless of which smartphone you’re using, and it remains true today – maybe even more-so as maximum brightnesses have crept up over the years.

Turn Off Auto-Brightness

Lowering your brilliance can get tiring after a while though.However, you can disable bus- brilliance entirely, If you find yourself constantly battling with your iPhone’s brilliance settings.

Head to Settings> Availability> Display & Text Size and scroll down until you see the bus- brilliance switch. Flip that into the OFF position to help your iPhone from automatically conforming brilliance in response to ambient light.

Enable Low Power Mode

As the name implies, Low Power Mode reduces how important power your iPhone uses. One of the effects it does is alter how your display functions. You’ll sometimes get iPhone low battery pop- up immolation to enable Low Power mode at 20, 10, and 5 of battery life. You can also manually enable Low Power Mode from the Control Center.

Along with strangling your iPhone’s overall performance, Low Power Mode dims your screen, reduces bus- brilliance, turns off your display after 30 seconds of exertion, and limits the adaptive refresh rate to 1- 60Hz rather of 1- 120Hz on creation- enabled bias.