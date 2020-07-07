Vijayawada: 125-foot Dr Ambedkar statue to come up in Swarajya Maidan

Vijayawada: The state government has decided to install giant statue of 125 feet of Dr B R Ambedkar at the Swarajya Maidan in Vijayawada.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for installation of the gigantic idol on July 8 through video-conference.

District collector Md Imtiaz and co-ordinator of the CM programme Talasila Raghuram on Monday inspected the site at Swarajya Maidan for installation of the idol.

Ambedkar memorial hall, study centre, library, land scaping and open air theatre will come up along with the idol at the Swarajya maidan. The idol will reflect the ideology of Dr Ambedkar said the collector.