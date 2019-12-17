Vijayawada: 3.3 Lakh fines collected from ticketless travellers

Vijayawada: South Central Railway-Vijayawada Division conducted a massive ticket checking drive at Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem and Bhimadolu railway stations under the supervision of K Kamalakar Babu, Assistant Commercial Manager, Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Nine-Ticket Checking Squads comprising of 35 TTEs and 10 RPF personnel participated in the ticket checking drive and realized Rs 3,31,135 as penalty from 797 cases of travelling without ticket, irregular travel and un-booked luggage.

During the drive 14 express trains and three passenger trains were checked and male passengers travelling in ladies coaches and unauthorized passengers travelling in Divyangyan coaches have been counseled and sent to other coaches.

Speaking on the occasion, P Bhaskar Reddy, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Vijayawada said that the objective of the ticket checking drive is to curb ticketless, irregular travel and un-booked luggage and to create a moral fear among habitual offenders. The drive was not only to plug leakage of revenue but also to ensure comfortable and safe journey of rail passengers.