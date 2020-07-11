X
Vijayawada: 45-year-old man missing after Covid-19 test

Vijayawada: A 45-year-old man allegedly went missing at Patamata in the city last Wednesday fearing that he might have contracted Covid-19. Sada Srinivasa Rao, a native of Kanchikacherla, underwent Coronavirus test before fleeing home. After making an unsuccessful search for him for one week, his wife Lakshmi lodged a missing complaint with Patamata police.

CI R Suresh Reddy said, "Rao came to Vijayawada on July 2 to meet his family members. On suspicion that they got symptoms of Coronavirus, Rao, his wife and their children went to the nearby Covid-19 testing centre and underwent the test.

After reaching home, Rao seemed to be in a depressed state. He went out and did not return home." The policeman added, "We are trying to trace him with the help of his cellphone signals."

