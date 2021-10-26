Vijayawada: 5 students of SKPVV to participate in judo tourney

Vijayawada: Five students of SKPVV Hindu High School here have been selected to participate in the state-level judo competitions to be held at RDT Stadium in Anantapuram from October 27 to 29, according to school headmaster K Srinivasa Rao.

The headmaster told the media on the school premises here on Monday that G Monika, B Syamala Deepika, T Dinesh and T Kumar in the sub-junior category and Riaz Ahmad in the cadet category were selected for the State-level championship.

Earlier, the students participated in the district-level competitions and secured gold medals, he said.

Physical education teachers S Lakshmi, S Ramesh and MV Satya Prasad congratulated the students for their selection to the State-level competitions.