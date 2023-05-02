Vijayawada: 54 petitions received at Spandana

Vijayawada (NTR district) : NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao ordered the officials concerned to take necessary action to solve Spandana petitions after thoroughly checking them. He received petitions from the public at the Collectorate here on Monday.

Collector Dilli Rao directed the officials to give a permanent solution to the petitioners’ problems. He also told them to pay special attention to all both offline and online registered petitions received by the 1902 call centre, Spandana mobile app and web application. The officials were further instructed to display calendars with the government programmes at their offices and asked them to explain the government welfare schemes to the public. On the other hand, during Spandana, 54 petitions have been received, out of which 26 were related to revenue, 12 were police, three related to MAUD and three applications seeking survey.

Joint Collector Dr P Sampath Kumar, DRO K Mohan Rao, DRDA PD K Srinivas, DSO Komali Padma, DMHO Sunitha, Housing PD Rajini Kumar and others attended.