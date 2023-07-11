  • Menu
Vijayawada: 73 awards to be presented at Nandi Natakotsavam

AP Film, TV and Theatre Development Corporation Managing Director T Vijay Kumar Reddy holding a meeting with eminent theatre personalities on Nandi Natakotsavam in Vijayawada on Monday
Highlights

  • The Natakotsavam will be conducted for six days and the awards will be presented on the seventh day
  • State govt aims to bring the past glory to stage plays

Vijayawada: AP Film, TV and Theatre Development Corporation (APFTVTDC) Managing Director T Vijay Kumar Reddy said that the State government has decided to present 73 Nandi awards as part of Nandi Natakotsavam this year. The APFTVTDC MD conducted a meeting on Monday with eminent stage artistes inviting their suggestions on organising Nandi Natakotsavam successfully.

He said to bring past glory to stage plays the State government decided to conduct competitions in five wings including Padya Natakam, social plays and playlets, children playlets and college or university level playlets.

A notification was issued in this regard on July 5 giving one month time to receive applications till August 5. He said plays which were staged from 2018 to 2022 are eligible for participation in the competition. Vijay Kumar Reddy said 10 Padya Natikalu, six social plays, 12 social playlets, five children playlets and five college or university level playlets will be selected for the final competition. He said the Nandi Natakotsavams were last conducted in 2017. APFTVTD general manager MVLN Seshasai said the Nandi Natakotsavam will be conducted for six days and awards will be presented on the seventh day.

