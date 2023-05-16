Live
Vijayawada: 8 new MLCs administered oath of office
Vijayawada : Eight newly-elected MLCs under the local bodies’ quota were sworn in at AP Assembly building here on Monday. Legislative Council chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju administered the oath of office to the newly-elected MLCs. The MLCs who were sworn in include P Ramasubba Reddy (Kadapa), Meriga Muralidhar (Nellore), Kavuru Srinivas and Vanka Ravindranath (West Godavari), Kudipudi Suryanarayana Rao (East Godavari), Narthu Ramarao (Srikakulam), Subrahmanyam (Chittoor) and A Madhusudhan (Kurnool).
Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Budi Mutyalanaidu, Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao, Minister for Information and Public Relations Ch Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna, Minister for Civil Supplies Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao, Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna, Govt advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, govt chief whip in Assembly M Prasada Raju, govt chief whip in Legislative Council Ummareddy Venkateswarlu and several other MLCs were present.
Assembly secretary general PPK Ramacharyulu, Legislative Council OSD Satyanarayana Rao, deputy secretary Vijaya Raju and other officials participated.