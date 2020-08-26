Vijayawada: Actor-director Venkateswara Rao passes away

Vijayawada: Well-known actor, writer and director from the city A Venkateswara Rao (75) passed away here on Tuesday. Venkateswara Rao was popularly known as milk project Venkateswara Rao as he worked in milk project, Vijayawada in different capacities.



Venkateswara Rao was an excellent actor. He acted in many plays like 'Savalapi Jeevalu', 'Quit India', 'Chakrabhramanam', 'Seetalu Sigguto Sacchiponadi' , 'Uyyala', 'Bandhuvulostunnaru jagratta', 'Garela gola – Burela mela', 'Sandhya', 'Gandhinagar', 'nothing but truth'. He was also writer and director too. He acted in some tele films like 'swayamvaram', 'Devata' and 'Malle moggalu'. He also penned for many radio plays which received applause from all sections of public.

Venkateswara Rao is quite and calm in working. He was associated with many organisations like Harsha Creations, Sumadhura Kala Niketan, Andhra Nataka Kala Samithi and Drusya Vekika.

Nandivasa Nani, a TV films producer and studio owner expressed condolence for the sudden demise of Venkateswara Rao and said that Rao assisted him in many productions and also in office maintenance. He also said Venkateswara Rao was a dedicated person and had good spark in writing.

Dhulipala Amareswara Sarma paid tributes to the departed soul and recollected his association with Venkateswara Rao for the last 40 years and conveyed his condolences to the family members.

T Madhu Kumar, Gurajada Kala Mandir, felt that the sudden death of Venkateswara Rao is a great loss for the Telugu theatre, particularly Vijayawada. He said that he had an opportunity to act with him in many plays.

P Vijaya Bhaskara Sarma, Sumadhura Kala Niektean, Lahari and Amrutha, Harsha Creations, B Anjaneya Raju, X Ray, Hemadri Prasasd, Drusya Vedika, DRK Murthy, Vempati Ramesh, Kedara Sankar, JVRK Raja Sekhar, PVD Prasad, P Suryanarayana Murthy, Beta Rama Surya Prakash, N Krishna Prasad, Sk Silar, Venkateswara Raju, Satyanarayana Raju and many theatre personalities expressed condolences to Venkateswara Rao.