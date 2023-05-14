Vijayawada: AP JAC Amaravati leaders submit memorandums to MLAs, ministers

Vijayawada : AP JAC Amaravati which launched agitation 65 days ago demanding fulfilment of the long pending demands of the government employees will hold the second regional conference in Anantapur on May 17. The JAC decided to conduct four regional conferences in the state as part of the agitation to get their problems solved. The JAC has launched the third phase of agitation recently and trying to get the support from the people’s representatives, including the MLAs.

On Saturday, the JAC leaders met the ministers, MLAs and the MPs in the state and submitted their representations and narrated the demands of the employees. The JAC leaders are submitting memorandums to public representatives from MLAs to MPs since May 12 to 19.

The JAC leaders submitted a representation to MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy and agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy in Nellore on Saturday. They also submitted a representation to former minister K Kannababu at Kakinada.

They submitted a memorandum to Srisailam MLA Silpa Chakrapani Reddy and explained that the employees had been waiting for the release of pending arrears related to DA and other benefits of 11th PRC.

The third regional meeting will be held in Eluru on May 27 covering districts of Eluru, Krishna and West Godavari. One day mass fast will be held in all district headquarters in the state on May 30 and the fourth and the last regional meeting will be held in Guntur on June 8 covering districts of Guntur, Bapatla and NTR. The JAC conducted the first regional meeting in Srikakulam on May 9. JAC chairman Bopparaju has said the JAC would continue struggle till their demands are met.

He urged the government employees, contract and outsourced employees to participate in the agitation without fail and continue struggle till their demands are met.