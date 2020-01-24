Vijayawada: AP police get two national awards in communications

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh police has got two national awards for using advanced communications and imparting training to staff.

DIG, Communications, N S J Lakhmi received the Best Performance Award in New Delhi on Thursday during the National Conference on Police communications.

Union Minister of Home G Kishan Reddy presented the awards. The AP police got award on implementation of Remote Area Communication Enhancement (RACE) which can be used for day-to-day work as well as during the disasters like cyclones.

The AP police got the second award for use of advanced technology and giving training to police. The AP police are using drone cameras, body worn cameras, CC Cameras, Lock House Monitoring System, lazer guns, breath analyzers, and other equipment.

DGP D Gautam Sawang congratulated the DIG, Communications N S J Lakshmi and DIG Technical services G Paul Raju for winning two national awards.

