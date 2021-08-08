Vijayawada: APS members to take out a bike rally today

Vijayawada: The Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi (APS) is going to organise a massive bike rally on Sunday to mark the completion of 600 days of agitation demanding the government retain the capital city in Amaravati and desist the move to shift the executive capital to Visakhapatnam and the High Court to Kurnool.

It may be recalled that the farmers of Amaravati region have been agitating for the last 600 days against the government's decision to shift the capital city in the name of three capital cities—executive, legislative and judicial capitals.

APS convener A Siva Reddy said in spite of the pandemic, the people of Amaravati including women have been fighting against the government decision.

In order to take their plight to the notice of the government and to intensify the agitation, they planned to take out a bike rally from the High Court at Nelapadu in Amaravati to Panakala Lakshminarasimha Swamy Devastanam in Mangalagiri.

Siva Reddy appealed to one and all to participate in the bike rally. Dalit Joint Action Committee leader Martin Luther said that the government has been trying to put hurdles to the agitation but the people are going ahead. The agitators released a song specially written and composed by Amaravati Chaitanya Sanskrutika Vedika.