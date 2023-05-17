Vijayawada: Call to take preventive steps against dengue

Vijayawada (NTR district): The Planning Commission Vice-Chairman and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu urged the public to get aware of dengue and take preventive steps.

As part of observing National Dengue Day, an awareness programme was held at VMC Kalyana Mandapam at Vambay Colony here on Tuesday. The programme was jointly organised by District Medical and Health department and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation. MLA Malladi Vishnu, NTR district Collector Dr S Dilli Rao, VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and others participated in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Vishnu suggested that people should use mosquito nets and other preventive measures to protect themselves from mosquito menace. He also asked the citizens to remove water stagnation and maintain their premises hygienic.

Collector Dr Dilli Rao said mosquito menace eradication would be possible with the participation of officials and people and added that everyone must have awareness of dengue fever and its effects.

VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar stated that they were taking several preventive measures to eradicate the mosquito menace and added that they were organising an anti-larva programme by using drones to contain mosquito menace.

VMC Deputy Mayor Avuthu Sri Sailaja, Malaria Deputy Director Ramanadham, DM & HO Dr M Suhasini, VMC CMOH Dr Ratnavali and others participated in the awareness programme.