Just In
Vijayawada: Christmas celebrated at PB Siddhartha
Vijayawada: Christmas Eve was celebrated by the Good Habits Club in PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science here on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, the college principal explained about the reason for the celebrations stating that it is to extend peace and integrity among people in the world.
College director Vemuri Baburao said that on the eve of golden jubilee year, celebrating Christmas is a very good initiative. It is a symbol of unity in diversity.
Students performed for the Christmas songs. It was organised by Good Habits Club convener Dr Rohini Kusuma, women empowerment cell convener Kavitha, lecturers Bhavya and Sesharatnam.
Nabi, Meghana, Charan, Jahnavi, Anuradha coordinated the event.
