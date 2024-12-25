  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Christmas celebrated at PB Siddhartha

Vijayawada: Christmas celebrated at PB Siddhartha
x
Highlights

Vijayawada: Christmas Eve was celebrated by the Good Habits Club in PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science here on Wednesday.Speaking on the...

Vijayawada: Christmas Eve was celebrated by the Good Habits Club in PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the college principal explained about the reason for the celebrations stating that it is to extend peace and integrity among people in the world.

College director Vemuri Baburao said that on the eve of golden jubilee year, celebrating Christmas is a very good initiative. It is a symbol of unity in diversity.

Students performed for the Christmas songs. It was organised by Good Habits Club convener Dr Rohini Kusuma, women empowerment cell convener Kavitha, lecturers Bhavya and Sesharatnam.

Nabi, Meghana, Charan, Jahnavi, Anuradha coordinated the event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick