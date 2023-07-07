  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: CM pats officials for winning SPARK-2022 Award

Vijayawada: CM pats officials for winning SPARK-2022 Award
x

Officials of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department showing the SPARK-2022 award to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday 

Highlights

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has lauded the officials of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department over the State receiving SPARK-2022 Award for efficient implementation of urban poverty alleviation programmes.

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has lauded the officials of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department over the State receiving SPARK-2022 Award for efficient implementation of urban poverty alleviation programmes. Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) Y Srilakshmi, MEPMA (Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas) MD Vijayalakshmi, Mission Manager Adinarayana and TIDCO Chairman J Prasanna Kumar called on the Chief Minister at his camp office here on Thursday and showed the SPARK Award given by the Centre which carries a cash prize of Rs 20 crore.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X