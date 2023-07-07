Vijayawada: CM pats officials for winning SPARK-2022 Award

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has lauded the officials of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department over the State receiving SPARK-2022 Award for efficient implementation of urban poverty alleviation programmes. Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) Y Srilakshmi, MEPMA (Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas) MD Vijayalakshmi, Mission Manager Adinarayana and TIDCO Chairman J Prasanna Kumar called on the Chief Minister at his camp office here on Thursday and showed the SPARK Award given by the Centre which carries a cash prize of Rs 20 crore.