Vijayawada: ‘CM slept like Kumbhakarna without filling teacher posts’

Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief YS Sharmila came down heavily on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy alleging that he betrayed the people of the state by not fulfilling the assurances he made to them in the five years rule.

Addressing a public meeting at Pamarru in Krishna district on Wednesday, Sharmila alleged the Chief Minister cheated the DSC aspirants by not keeping his word on filling teacher posts. “He slept like Kumbhakarna for five years without filling 23,000 teacher posts lying vacant in the government schools. He released notification to fill only 6,000 teacher posts, that too just two months before the election notification is issued. Why Jagan Mohan Reddy has not released the job calendar every year as promised during elections? He assured the youth that every year job calendar would be released by Sakranti. Why has not he done it even as five Sankrantis have passed?”, she said.

Sharmila said the prices of essential commodities increased by manifold in the state and RTC bus charges were raised and power tariff has increased by seven times. She criticised the YSRCP government stating that the government is selling the liquor instead of implementing the prohibition on liquor as assured before the polls.

Stating that Special Category Status (SCS) to the state will be possible with the Congress government only, the APCC chief appealed to the voters to vote for the Congress candidates in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

She lamented that Andhra Pradesh had suffered a huge loss during the last 10 years due to denial of SCS by the BJP government. Several hundred leaders and supporters of Congress and Left parties attended the public meeting at Pamarru. She came to Krishna district as part of the state wide election campaign.