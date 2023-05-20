Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wants volunteers to be ‘Jagan army’

Vijayawada : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy formally inaugurated the presentation of Seva Mitra, Seva Ratna and Seva Vajra awards to the best village and ward volunteers.

The government will distribute Rs 243.34 crore as cash awards to 2,33, 719 volunteers as a token of appreciation for rendering service in extending the benefits of various welfare programmes to the people at their doorstep. The felicitation programme will continue for 10 days across the state.

Under the programme implemented for the third consecutive year, a certificate, shawl and badge along with a cash prize of Rs 10,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 are presented to the Seva Mitra, Seva Ratna and Seva Vajra volunteers while medals are also given to the best volunteers of the last two categories.

While 2,28,624 volunteers are selected for the Seva Mitra awards, Seva Ratna and Seva Vajra awards would be presented to 4,220 and 875 volunteers respectively.

Addressing the gathering of volunteers here on Friday, the Chief Minister said the volunteers are extending the benefits of nearly 25 welfare programmes to lakhs of eligible beneficiaries selflessly with unflinching commitment. “You are just like the Tulasi plant in the backyard,” he praised them.

Describing the volunteer system as the backbone of the welfare programmes, he said the entire country has been observing the functioning of the system in the state with inspiration and surprise. He called the 2,66,000-member volunteer force ‘Jagan army’ who are carrying out the welfare schemes with transparency.

“As my brand ambassadors, you are extending the benefits of welfare programmes at people’s doorstep fearlessly and passionately without minding the caste, creed and political affiliations of the beneficiaries,” he said, adding they have also a responsibility to thwart the “vicious and malicious propaganda” unleashed by the “jealous TDP” and its friendly media against the government.

Chandrababu Naidu and his friendly media have become so jealous of our welfare programmes that their heartburn has gone beyond pathological proportions, he alleged.

The Chief Minister told the volunteers to be cautious of the “evil designs of the TDP chief” who threatened to restore the corrupt Janmabhoomi Committee system if returned to power.

He asked them to build bridges between the government and the people being synonymous with Navaratnalu philosophy.

Besides working as the ‘Jagan army’ and brand ambassadors, the volunteers should also motivate the people about the positive aspects of the welfare benefits they are receiving, he said, observing that the government has so far spent Rs 2,10,000 crore through DBT (direct benefit transfer) and Rs 90,000 core through non-DBT schemes for the welfare of the people.

The volunteers are bringing smiles on the faces of 64 lakh pensioners by handing over the pension at the dawn of pension day, he said, adding that YSRCP people’s representatives are able to explain the good done to the people thanks to the selfless service rendered by the volunteers.

Assuring the volunteers that their service would not hamper their general well-being and progress in life, he said and asked them to continue their service with more dedication and bring good name to the government.

Some of the volunteers who received the awards from the Chief Minister also spoke narrating their experiences as volunteers.

Special CS (Village & Ward Secretariats) Ajay Jain, NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao, Deputy Chief Minister (PR & RD) B. Muthyala Naidu and MA & UD Minister A. Suresh also addressed the volunteers on the occasion.