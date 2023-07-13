Vijayawada: Condemning Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification, Congress activists observe Mouna Satyagraha

VIJAYAWADA: APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju has alleged that the BJP government was foisting false cases on senior Congress leader and former AICC president Rahul Gandhi and preventing him from entering the Parliament.



Rudra Raju along with other Congress leaders observed Mouna Satyagraha in protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha at the Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada on Wednesday and expressing solidarity with the senior Congress leader.

The Congress party is observing Deekshas and staging protests across the country opposing the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Affairs in-charge C D Meiyappan, AICC secretaries Christopher Tilak, Sirivella Prasad and other leaders participated in the Satyagraha.

Speaking to the media at Dharna Chowk, Rudra Raju alleged that the BJP government was harassing family members of Nehru and Gandhis who made many sacrifices for the country.

He alleged that false cases were foisted in Gujarat on the comments made by Rahul Gandhi in 2019. He said the BJP government was acting in a manner which is detrimental to the unity and integrity of the country.

Rudra Raju criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not responding to the demand made by Rahul Gandhi to conduct a JPC probe into the alleged financial irregularities committed by Adani Group of companies. He made it clear that the prime demand of the Congress party is JPC probe on the irregularities committed by Adani group of companies.

He expressed ire on the BJP government for allotting major airports and seaports to the Adani Group.

He said change started in Indian politics after the Karnataka Assembly elections and predicted that the Congress would win the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana. APCC working presidents Mastan Vali, Janga Gautam, Sunkara Padmasri, Rakesh Reddy, Legal cell chairman V Gurnadham and other leaders participated in the Mouna Satyagraha. Several other Congress leaders, activists and members of affiliated organisations took part in the silent protest.