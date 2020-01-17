Vijayawada: CPM wants House motion on NRC, CAA

Vijayawada: The CPM state committee demanded that the state Assembly should pass a resolution that NRC (National Register of Citizens) and CAA (Citizenship (Amendment) Act) would not be implemented in the state and send the same to the Union government.



The committee met at the MBVK Bhavan here on Thursday to discuss the current scenario and nationwide protests against the NRC and CAA. In a press release, the party announced that 12 non-BJP states had announced that they would not implement the NRC and CAA and demanded that the Andhra Pradesh government should also pass a resolution in this regard.

The party meeting which was presided over by state secretariat member MA Gafoor, said the NPR (National Population Register) survey, which begins on April 1 in the country, would be the first step for the implementation of NRC.

The party said not only Muslims but also people of various castes and sections were feeling insecure in the country on account of NRC and CAA due to the contradictory statements being made by the Union government.

The meeting also demanded that the ABVP goons who had attacked the students at Jawaharlal Nehru University must be arrested and punished.

The CPM leaders demanded that the Union government to concede the demands of the students, who had been protesting for several months.