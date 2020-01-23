Vijayawada: Designer expo Rufflez off to a flying start

Vijayawada: For the upcoming marriages and auspicious occasions a three-day 'Rufflez' exhibition-cum-sale was inaugurated at Sesha Sai Kalyana Mandapam here on Thursday.



Speaking on the occasion, exhibition organiser Manjulatha said that the expo was aimed at providing designer garments from all over India to women for the forthcoming marriage and other occasions at an affordable price. The expo also acts as one-stop shop for all the people who are also looking for household items, she added.

As many as 68 stalls are arranged at the three-day expo which includes collections such as designer wear, handloom sarees, designer sarees, silk sarees, fabric material, fashion jewellery, imitation jewelry, lifestyle accessories and many more. Designers from Delhi, Rajasthan, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, Jaipur, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Gujarat have brought in Euro-Indian outfits along with the traditional cotton, silk sarees apart from rich bridal collections.

The expo had evoked a good response from denizens when it was conducted a few months ago. Visitors can visit the expo between 10 am to 9 pm till January 25.