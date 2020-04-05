Vijayawada: DGP D Gautam Sawang urges people to follow lockdown rules

Vijayawada: Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang has said the country was passing through a crucial phase in the fight against coronavirus and appealed to the people to follow the lockdown rules for some more days to defeat the global pandemic. He said the spread of virus can be prevented effectively by observing social distance.

Sawang along with Commissioner of Police Dwaraka Tirumala Rao distributed eggs to police personnel at AR Grounds here on Sunday. Alumni of Andhra Loyola College donated 4,000 eggs to the police, who are working in Vijayawada and Guntur during the lockdown period.

The DGP lamented that still some people were not following the lockdown rules and creating problems to the police and society. He felt spread of coronavirus can be prevented by observing lockdown for nine more days and pointed out that this was very crucial time in the fight against Covid-19.

He said he was happy over the distribution of eggs, which will increase the immunity of the police personnel. Sawang complimented the police who were striving round-the-clock to make lockdown a success.