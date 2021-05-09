Vijayawada: DGP Gautam Sawang warns of strict action if curfew rules are violated

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang said everyone should abide by the coronavirus guidelines. He has made a surprise visit to Vijayawada city on Sunday and examined over the enforcement of curfew. On this occasion, the DGP said that everyone should wear two masks and use a sanitizer and said that the coronavirus can be conquered only by taking precautions.

He warned that strict action would be taken if curfew rules are violated. He revealed that the e-pass‌ system will be made available from tomorrow for those traveling in emergencies. The DGP clarified that meetings of political parties are not allowed and advised people not to believe the false propaganda coming on social media.

He asked that those who are identified with coronavirus symptoms and are in home isolation are advised to avail the 104, 108 services available by the government. The DGP said Section 144 would remain in force in the state till further orders from the state government.