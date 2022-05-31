Vijayawada: Divisional officers bag Railway Board awards

Vijayawada (NTR District): Senior Divisional Telecom Engineer R Viswanath Reddy and RPF Inspector TS Chandra Sekhar Reddy bagged the prestigious Railway Board Award, which is the utmost recognition of their services at national level, at 67th Railway Week Awards function held at Rail Auditorium, Bhubaneswar, on Saturday.

Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw presented the individual awards to both in the presence of VK Tripathi, chairman and CEO of the Railway Board. Totally, five officers and five staff of SCR were presented with the individual Railway Board awards for 2021-22. Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan congratulated the award winners.

He called upon the staff to emulate the achievers for earning recognition with excellence in service.